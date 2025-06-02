Left Menu

Terror at Boulder Mall: Hostage Rally Turns Chaotic

A terror attack at a Boulder, Colorado mall during a rally for Israeli hostages in Gaza resulted in multiple injuries. The FBI labeled it an act of terrorism, prompting increased scrutiny amidst rising anti-Semitic tensions in the U.S. One suspect is in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boulder | Updated: 02-06-2025 06:17 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 06:17 IST
In a chilling reminder of escalating global tensions, an outdoor rally at a Boulder, Colorado, mall turned violent Sunday when an alleged terrorism act injured several and prompted immediate FBI involvement. The rally, raising awareness for Israeli hostages in Gaza, descended into chaos.

Authorities detailed that a bare-chested man, seen wielding Molotov cocktails, was apprehended by police at the scene. Video evidence depicted a tense standoff before officers advanced on the suspect, now in custody.

As investigations continue, FBI officials have categorized the incident as ideologically driven violence. Meanwhile, Boulder remains on edge, reeling from this assault amid a backdrop of increasing racial and religiously motivated hate crimes.

