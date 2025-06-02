False Alarm at Jammu Railway Station: Bomb Threat Turns Out to be Hoax

A bomb threat at Jammu railway station caused a stir but was determined to be a hoax after a meticulous search by security agencies, as confirmed by police on Monday.

The anonymous call reporting a bomb was received on Sunday evening, spurring immediate action from law enforcement and railway police. The site was thoroughly inspected, and nothing suspicious was discovered.

Identification efforts for the caller are ongoing. The search operation lasted several hours through Sunday night into Monday, involving sniffer dogs and metal detectors, under senior police supervision. Security measures at the station have since been intensified.

