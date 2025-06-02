Left Menu

False Alarm at Jammu Railway Station: Bomb Threat Turns Out to be Hoax

A bomb threat at Jammu railway station was revealed to be false after an exhaustive search by police and security agencies. The call, received on Sunday evening, prompted a swift response, but no suspicious items were found. Efforts are underway to identify the caller, and security has been increased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 02-06-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 11:01 IST
False Alarm at Jammu Railway Station: Bomb Threat Turns Out to be Hoax
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb threat at Jammu railway station caused a stir but was determined to be a hoax after a meticulous search by security agencies, as confirmed by police on Monday.

The anonymous call reporting a bomb was received on Sunday evening, spurring immediate action from law enforcement and railway police. The site was thoroughly inspected, and nothing suspicious was discovered.

Identification efforts for the caller are ongoing. The search operation lasted several hours through Sunday night into Monday, involving sniffer dogs and metal detectors, under senior police supervision. Security measures at the station have since been intensified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025