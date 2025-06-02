Shimla Conspiracy: Police Superintendent Accuses Top Brass of False RDX Blast Allegations

Shimla's police fraternity is embroiled in controversy as Superintendent Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi levels serious allegations against senior officials. Gandhi claims that top police officials manipulated evidence to frame him in a July 2023 eatery blast case, initially alleged to involve RDX.

The blast, which killed two and injured over ten people, was later determined by forensic experts to be a gas leak. Gandhi asserts that the incident was falsely portrayed as a terrorist act, involving RDX and improvised explosive devices, to malign his reputation.

This is not Gandhi's first accusation against high-level police officials. He previously accused former DGPs and the Chief Secretary of similar misconduct. In response to these allegations, both Gandhi and some implicated officials have been placed on leave.