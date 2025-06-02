Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir: Urgent Call for Panchayat Elections to Avert 'Democratic Vacuum'

The All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference has expressed urgent concerns over delayed panchayat elections, leading to a 'democratic vacuum.' The delay has stalled rural development projects. Calls to implement a clear timeline for elections come alongside a push for creating an independent state election commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 02-06-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 16:07 IST
Jammu & Kashmir: Urgent Call for Panchayat Elections to Avert 'Democratic Vacuum'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) has voiced concerns over a significant delay in panchayat elections, creating what they describe as a 'democratic vacuum' in the region. This delay, according to the AJKPC, has severely impacted rural development and governance, leaving essential projects in limbo.

AJKPC President Anil Sharma stressed that postponing elections to these grassroots institutions undermines democracy and hinders development in rural areas. The absence of elected representatives has blocked crucial funding, essential for key projects such as roads, electricity, and water supply.

With municipal and panchayat bodies in Jammu and Kashmir without elected members for over a year, Sharma called for setting a clear timeline for the polls. He also reiterated the demand for an independent state election commission to ensure timely and impartial elections, free from political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025