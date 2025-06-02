Jammu & Kashmir: Urgent Call for Panchayat Elections to Avert 'Democratic Vacuum'

The All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) has voiced concerns over a significant delay in panchayat elections, creating what they describe as a 'democratic vacuum' in the region. This delay, according to the AJKPC, has severely impacted rural development and governance, leaving essential projects in limbo.

AJKPC President Anil Sharma stressed that postponing elections to these grassroots institutions undermines democracy and hinders development in rural areas. The absence of elected representatives has blocked crucial funding, essential for key projects such as roads, electricity, and water supply.

With municipal and panchayat bodies in Jammu and Kashmir without elected members for over a year, Sharma called for setting a clear timeline for the polls. He also reiterated the demand for an independent state election commission to ensure timely and impartial elections, free from political influence.

