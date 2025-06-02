Left Menu

Racism in France: Rising Concerns Over Hate Crimes

A Tunisian national was shot dead in southern France in a suspected racially motivated crime. The incident highlights growing racism in France, following recent hate-related crimes. Authorities and politicians face criticism over their rhetoric, accused of contributing to rising discrimination against Muslims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 16:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In southern France, a Tunisian national was fatally shot by his neighbor, marking yet another incident under investigation as racially motivated. The Draguignan commune prosecutor relayed that the victim, believed to be about 35, remains unidentified. The tragic event occurred in Puget-sur-Argens on a Saturday night.

Adding to the violence, a Turkish national, aged 25, was injured. This shooting aligns with escalating racial tensions in France, happening a month after the racially charged stabbing of Aboubakar Cisse from Mali. The crime wave has sparked public outcry against hate crimes.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau condemned racism, declaring it must be punished. However, his statements on migration faced backlash for allegedly fueling hatred. Official data shows an 11% increase in racially motivated crimes last year, with France's substantial Muslim demographic spotlighted in these attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

