Daring Daylight Shooting in Jamalpur Colony
In Jamalpur Colony, wanted criminal Pradeep, known as Billa, was shot dead by two unidentified individuals. He had a significant criminal history. Police are investigating this daylight park shooting, examining CCTV footage to identify the assailants, who fled the scene successfully.
A dramatic shooting unfolded in Jamalpur Colony as wanted criminal Pradeep, also known as Billa, was shot dead by two unidentified individuals on motorcycles. The incident occurred in a park during the evening.
Pradeep had been evading law enforcement, with multiple criminal cases registered against him. The sudden attack left him dead on the spot.
Police have launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage in efforts to track down the culprits, who successfully fled after the attack.
