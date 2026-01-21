Left Menu

Daring Daylight Shooting in Jamalpur Colony

In Jamalpur Colony, wanted criminal Pradeep, known as Billa, was shot dead by two unidentified individuals. He had a significant criminal history. Police are investigating this daylight park shooting, examining CCTV footage to identify the assailants, who fled the scene successfully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:10 IST
A dramatic shooting unfolded in Jamalpur Colony as wanted criminal Pradeep, also known as Billa, was shot dead by two unidentified individuals on motorcycles. The incident occurred in a park during the evening.

Pradeep had been evading law enforcement, with multiple criminal cases registered against him. The sudden attack left him dead on the spot.

Police have launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage in efforts to track down the culprits, who successfully fled after the attack.

