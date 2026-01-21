Daring Daylight Shooting in Jamalpur Colony

A dramatic shooting unfolded in Jamalpur Colony as wanted criminal Pradeep, also known as Billa, was shot dead by two unidentified individuals on motorcycles. The incident occurred in a park during the evening.

Pradeep had been evading law enforcement, with multiple criminal cases registered against him. The sudden attack left him dead on the spot.

Police have launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage in efforts to track down the culprits, who successfully fled after the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)