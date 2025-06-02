Left Menu

Jharkhand: Five members of criminal gang arrested, arms and ammunition seized

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 02-06-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 17:11 IST
Jharkhand: Five members of criminal gang arrested, arms and ammunition seized
  • Country:
  • India

Five members of a criminal gang were arrested and arms and ammunition seized from their possession in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Monday.

A special investigation team (SIT) was formed to bust the gang after nine of its members allegedly set two dumpers on fire near Kutia More in Chatarpur police station area on May 28, Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said.

While five gang members have been arrested, four others are at large and a manhunt has been launched to nab them, she said.

The arrested criminals were identified as Vikas Oraon (25), Mohammad Ali (20) and Jamshed Alam (20), Sukendra Oraon (27) and Pancham Kumar Thakur.

Two pistols, four cartridges, ten mobile phones and three motorcycles were seized from their possession, the SP said.

The gang, formed only eight months ago, was engaged in extracting extortion from contractors, shop-owners, mine and crusher plant owners, she said, adding they had torched the dumpers to create terror among the masses.

A case was lodged under sections of BNS and Arms Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025