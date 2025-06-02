Left Menu

Two injured by mob carrying firearm, sharp weapons in Thane; eight booked

Two men were injured after a group of persons allegedly carrying firearms and sharp weapons attacked them following a dispute in Maharashtras Thane city, police said on Monday.The incident took place at Rabodi in Azad Nagar area at 9.25 pm on Sunday, they said.The group targeted a local resident, who is also the complainant in the case, over an old enmity.One of the accused tried to shoot him with a pistol but he escaped the firearm attack.

  • Country:
  • India

Two men were injured after a group of persons allegedly carrying firearms and sharp weapons attacked them following a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Rabodi in Azad Nagar area at 9.25 pm on Sunday, they said.

The group targeted a local resident, who is also the complainant in the case, over an old enmity.

''One of the accused tried to shoot him with a pistol but he escaped the firearm attack. The other assailants attacked two other persons present at the spot and both of them suffered injuries. They have been hospitalised,'' Assistant Commissioner of Police Priya Dhakne said.

The police have registered an FIR against eight persons, including five unidentified, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Maharashtra Police Act and Arms Act.

''No one has been arrested in the case. Efforts are on to nab the accused,'' the official said.

