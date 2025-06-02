Life Sentences in Joshlin Smith Case Signal Justice for Victims of Child Trafficking

In a landmark ruling that underscores South Africa’s zero-tolerance stance on crimes against children, three individuals have been handed life sentences in connection with the trafficking of six-year-old Joshlin Smith, who went missing in February 2024. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been commended for its decisive action in securing the conviction and life imprisonment of Jacquen Appollis, Steveno Dumaizio van Rhyn, and Racquel “Kelly” Smith—the child’s mother.

The sentencing follows an intense eight-week trial during which the court heard devastating details surrounding the girl’s disappearance. The evidence presented confirmed that Joshlin was sold for R20,000—a horrifying act that the court found amounted to slavery or practices similar to slavery. The child remains missing to date, deepening the anguish of her family and sparking national outrage.

Justice Committee and Government Laud NPA and Law Enforcement

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, Xola Nqola, lauded the efforts of the NPA and law enforcement for their meticulous work in bringing the accused to justice. He emphasized the importance of the verdict in reaffirming the country's commitment to upholding the dignity and safety of every child.

“We can see that it was all hands on deck to ensure justice for this little girl. The sentencing in this case is a critical step in the pursuit of justice for Joshlin and a stern reminder that our legal system will not tolerate crimes against children,” said Nqola.

He also extended appreciation to the community members who played a vital role in keeping Joshlin’s story in the public eye and supporting the judicial process.

Ministry of Justice: “A Strong and Clear Message”

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, echoed these sentiments, describing the case as one of the most heartbreaking in recent memory. While acknowledging that no sentence can erase the trauma or bring back a missing child, she affirmed that the outcome serves as a powerful warning to perpetrators.

“Those who violate the innocence and trust of our children will face the full consequences of the law,” said Kubayi. “My thoughts are with Joshlin’s family. May they one day find peace, healing, and closure.”

Kubayi stressed that the Ministry remains committed to strengthening policies that ensure swift justice and preventative mechanisms against child trafficking and abuse.

GCIS: Justice with a Heavy Heart

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), through Acting Director-General Nomonde Mnukwa, welcomed the sentencing but acknowledged the unresolved pain stemming from the child's continued disappearance.

“It is a bittersweet moment. While justice has taken its course, the most pressing question—‘Where is Joshlin?’—remains unanswered. Our hearts remain heavy,” said Mnukwa.

She assured the public that the government remains steadfast in its commitment to uncovering the truth and that law enforcement agencies will continue pursuing all leads until Joshlin is found.

A National Wake-Up Call

Joshlin Smith’s case has galvanized national discourse around child trafficking and exploitation, with many organizations calling for heightened surveillance, public awareness, and stricter legal consequences. According to advocacy groups, child trafficking is a growing concern in South Africa, especially in economically vulnerable communities where predators often exploit financial desperation.

Future Steps: Strengthening Systems and Community Engagement

Following the sentencing, multiple departments including Justice, Police, and Social Development have signaled their intent to enhance protective measures for children. These include:

Improving interdepartmental communication on child protection cases.

Enhancing early detection systems for missing children through community watch programs and tech-enabled alert systems.

Broadening the scope of training for police officers and prosecutors on handling child trafficking cases with urgency and sensitivity.

Increased funding and support for shelters and counselling services for children who escape or are rescued from trafficking situations.

Community’s Role in Accountability

Joshlin’s case has also ignited widespread community involvement, with citizens across provinces organizing vigils, marches, and awareness campaigns to demand justice for missing children. Activists have called for the creation of a centralized national database of missing children, as well as more robust mechanisms to verify the safety and well-being of children living in vulnerable households.

The Unanswered Question

Despite the life sentences, one haunting reality remains—Joshlin has not been found. For her family, no legal outcome can replace the longing for her return. Authorities continue to urge anyone with information to come forward.

As the nation mourns and celebrates a bittersweet victory in court, one thing is clear: South Africa’s resolve to protect its children has never been stronger. The justice system has spoken—but the search for Joshlin continues.