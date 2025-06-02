Left Menu

NHRC notice to Arunachal govt, DGP over people opposing proposed construction of dam

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 18:17 IST
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday said it has issued notices to the Arunachal Pradesh government and the state's police chief over reports that residents are opposing the proposed construction of a dam, apprehending that it may result in displacement of several people and adversely impact livelihood and ecology in Siang district.

The rights panel has sought a detailed report in two weeks.

The NHRC in a statement said that it has taken ''suo motu cognisance of a media report that the residents are opposing the proposed construction of a dam, apprehending that it may result in the displacement of several people and adversely impact livelihood and ecology in the Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh''.

The rights panel said that the government has reportedly deployed central armed forces in various areas of the district in the state to deal with the situation.

The Commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raise issues of ''violation of human rights''. Therefore, it has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police of Arunachal Pradesh, seeking a detailed report in two weeks, the statement said.

According to the media report, a human rights activist and convenor of the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum led a protest reportedly on May 23 against the dam construction in Beging village in which approximately 400 people participated, it said.

