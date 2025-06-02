Multiple people hurt in stabbings at homeless shelter, suspect in custody

Multiple people were taken to a hospital and a suspect was in custody following what police called "a stabbing incident" at a men's homeless shelter in Salem, Oregon. Police were called out shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday to reports of stabbing victims at the Union Gospel Mission.

Police said multiple people were hurt. They did not specify the nature of the injuries. Local television stations reported that 11 people were taken to Salem Health hospital. Police did not release any information on the person taken into custody. Messages seeking comment were left with police, at the hospital and at the mission, where up to 150 homeless men seek refuge each night, according to its website.

