BRIEF-UK Should Expand Army's Size When Funding Allows, Review Recommends

UK policy paper: * UK STRATEGIC DEFENCE REVIEW: UK SHOULD INCREASE NUMBER OF REGULAR ARMY PERSONNEL WHEN FUNDING ALLOWS, LIKELY IN THE NEXT PARLIAMENT

* UK DEFENCE REVIEW: MINISTRY OF DEFENCE'S CIVIL SERVICE COSTS SHOULD BE REDUCED BY AT LEAST 10% BY 2030 * UK DEFENCE REVIEW AUTHORS: OUR PLAN CAN BE ACCELERATED IF NEEDED IN A TURBULENT WORLD

* UK DEFENCE REVIEW: BACKING UKRAINE IN PURSUIT OF DURABLE POLITICAL SETTLEMENT IS CRITICAL, AS WELL AS LEARNING FROM ITS EXPERIENCE IN LAND WARFARE, DRONE AND HYBRID CONFLICT * UK DEFENCE REVIEW: U.S.-CHINA RELATIONSHIP WILL BE KEY IN A MORE MULTIPOLAR WORLD MARKED BY 'GREAT POWER' COMPETITION

* UK DEFENCE REVIEW: CHINA SEEKING TO ESTABLISH DOMINANCE IN THE INDO-PACIFIC, ERODE U.S. INFLUENCE AND PUT PRESSURE ON THE RULES-BASED ORDER * UK DEFENCE REVIEW: UK SHOULD KEEP MILITARY-TO-MILITARY CHANNELS OF COMMUNICATION WITH CHINA

* UK DEFENCE REVIEW: RUSSIA'S WAR ECONOMY, IF SUSTAINED, WILL ENABLE IT TO REBUILD LAND CAPABILITIES MORE QUICKLY IN THE EVENT OF CEASEFIRE IN UKRAINE * UK DEFENCE REVIEW: RECOMMENDS MIDDLE EAST AND INDO-PACIFIC AS NEXT PRIORITY REGIONS FOR DEFENCE ENGAGEMENT AFTER EURO-ATLANTIC Source text: (https://bit.ly/4kEAzRo) Further coverage: (https://bit.ly/3Su5lQX)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)