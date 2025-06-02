Left Menu

Case registered in Assam against West Bengal man for denigrating Hindu deities

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-06-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 23:32 IST
Case registered in Assam against West Bengal man for denigrating Hindu deities
  • Country:
  • India

Guwahati, Jun 2 (PT) A case has been registered in Assam against a man from West Bengal for allegedly denigrating several Hindu deities, including the Goddess Kamakhya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

The Assam government has requested the West Bengal dispensation to hand over the individual, but ''time alone will tell how they react to the request and cooperate with us'', Sarma said on the sidelines of a media briefing after talks with his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma.

''Reference to unacceptable comments made by an individual against Devi Maa Kamakhya, a case has been registered by @assampolice and we will seek West Bengal Govt's cooperation in bringing the individual to Assam to face the law,'' the chief minister later posted on 'X'.

The case was filed against Wazahat Khan Qadri Rashidi of Kolkata, who had earlier filed a complaint against law student and social media influencer Sharmishta Panoli for allegedly insulting Islam and making communal remarks.

Panoli was arrested and subsequently sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a Kolkata court.

Rashidi has been accused of making derogatory remarks about several Hindu deities in several social media posts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025