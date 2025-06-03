Rubio congratulates Polish nationalist Nawrocki on election win
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday congratulated Polish nationalist politician Karol Nawrocki on winning the country's presidential election and said that the United States looked forward to working with him on shared priorities.
"The Polish people have spoken and support a stronger military and securing their borders," Rubio said in a statement.
