China's premier calls for expanded trade, investment with Japan
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-06-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 16:49 IST
Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday urged China and Japan to expand trade and investment to achieve higher levels of mutual benefit under the current international situation, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Li made the remarks in a meeting with a Japanese trade promotion association delegation in Beijing.
