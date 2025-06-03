Social Media Misuse: Man Arrested for Posting Obscene Images

A man in Odisha's Kendrapara district has found himself in legal trouble after being arrested for allegedly posting inappropriate images of a government nurse on social media, police reported on Tuesday.

The accused and the nurse were in a live-in relationship, which later soured, prompting him to upload explicit photographs of her online, according to a police officer familiar with the case.

Following a formal complaint lodged by the woman, authorities swiftly acted by arresting the man and charging him under various sections of the IT Act. His bail application was rejected, and he has been remanded to judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)