Forgery and Deportation: Wisconsin Man's Plot Unraveled

A Wisconsin resident, Demetric D Scott, faces multiple charges for allegedly forging a letter to threaten President Trump's life. This act aimed to deport Ramon Morales Reyes, a potential witness against Scott in a criminal case.

A criminal complaint outlines Scott's charges, including felony witness intimidation and identity theft. After a misleading arrest of Morales Reyes, the claim lost credibility when investigators found handwriting inconsistencies and language barriers influencing the accusation.

Morales Reyes, living in Milwaukee with his family, is not involved in the letter-writing scheme. Efforts now focus on releasing him from custody and securing his immigration status, with a pending U visa, amid a backlog.

