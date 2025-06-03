Left Menu

Justice or Injustice? The Kundi Case Sparks Controversy

Indian-origin Gaurav Kundi is on life support in Australia following an arrest involving an officer kneeling on his neck after mistaking him for a domestic violence suspect. The incident, reminiscent of George Floyd's case, has sparked an internal investigation amid accusations of police brutality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 03-06-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 17:50 IST
Justice or Injustice? The Kundi Case Sparks Controversy
  • Country:
  • Australia

An Indian-origin man is fighting for his life with suspected brain damage in an Australian hospital following a controversial police arrest. The 42-year-old, Gaurav Kundi, was detained last week in Adelaide under suspicion of being involved in a domestic violence incident, a claim later challenged by his wife.

Video footage reveals the distressing moment on Payneham Road when Kundi was supposedly mistaken for a violent offender, resulting in a police officer allegedly kneeling on his neck. Kundi and his wife, Amritpal Kaur, insist on his innocence as evidence mounts from the footage and their statements during the incident.

Kaur has drawn parallels between her husband's treatment and the infamous George Floyd case in the US, raising questions of excessive police force and racial bias. While an internal investigation and review of body-cam footage are underway, local officials have emphasized the complex challenges faced by officers in such volatile situations.

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity crisis looms as generative AI outpaces regulation

AI accurately predicts depression risk using lifestyle and health data

Electronic health records transform drug discovery and validation

AI-driven food safety systems slash waste, spot fraud, and prevent iIllness

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025