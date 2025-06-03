Justice or Injustice? The Kundi Case Sparks Controversy

An Indian-origin man is fighting for his life with suspected brain damage in an Australian hospital following a controversial police arrest. The 42-year-old, Gaurav Kundi, was detained last week in Adelaide under suspicion of being involved in a domestic violence incident, a claim later challenged by his wife.

Video footage reveals the distressing moment on Payneham Road when Kundi was supposedly mistaken for a violent offender, resulting in a police officer allegedly kneeling on his neck. Kundi and his wife, Amritpal Kaur, insist on his innocence as evidence mounts from the footage and their statements during the incident.

Kaur has drawn parallels between her husband's treatment and the infamous George Floyd case in the US, raising questions of excessive police force and racial bias. While an internal investigation and review of body-cam footage are underway, local officials have emphasized the complex challenges faced by officers in such volatile situations.