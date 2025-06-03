Left Menu

Taiwan-U.S. Tariff Talks in Focus Amid Deadline Pressure

Taiwan is engaging in close communications with the United States regarding tariff talks but cannot provide detailed information at this time. The discussions are part of efforts to accelerate trade negotiations amid a looming deadline, with significant implications for the semiconductor sector.

Updated: 03-06-2025 18:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan remains tightly aligned with the United States in ongoing tariff negotiations, despite remaining tight-lipped on specifics, according to statements from the island's government on Tuesday. At the heart of the discussions is Taiwan's robust semiconductor industry, with a substantial trade surplus with the United States.

The talks come amid mounting pressure from the Trump administration, which has set a five-week deadline for countries to submit their best trade negotiation offers. A draft letter to negotiating partners, obtained by Reuters, underscores the urgency of the situation as officials aim to expedite discussions.

Taiwan's cabinet emphasized the confidentiality surrounding current negotiations, notifying Reuters that any significant advancements will be disclosed to the public at the appropriate time. With initial talks characterized as both frank and cordial, all eyes remain on the next steps in this critical economic discourse.

