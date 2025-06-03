Bridging State Borders: Jharkhand's Legislative Exploration in Arunachal Pradesh
A delegation from Jharkhand's assembly visited Arunachal Pradesh to enhance inter-state legislative collaboration. Led by Vikas Kumar Munda, the delegation explored the Arunachal assembly's operational structures and governance practices, aiming to improve public welfare systems back home. Their study tour included meetings with officials and a visit to Ziro Valley.
A delegation from the Jharkhand assembly embarked on a fruitful exploration of legislative collaboration with their counterparts in Arunachal Pradesh. This visit underscores a growing trend of inter-state knowledge exchange aimed at improving governance and public welfare.
The delegation, representing Jharkhand's Committee on Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs, was led by Chairman Vikas Kumar Munda. They engaged in comprehensive discussions with Arunachal assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte, focusing on legislative procedures and governance practices.
The delegates toured key facilities, gaining valuable insights into administrative operations. This three-day study trip, which includes a visit to the picturesque Ziro Valley, is part of a broader effort to incorporate best practices into Jharkhand's public systems.
