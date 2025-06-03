Left Menu

Bridging State Borders: Jharkhand's Legislative Exploration in Arunachal Pradesh

A delegation from Jharkhand's assembly visited Arunachal Pradesh to enhance inter-state legislative collaboration. Led by Vikas Kumar Munda, the delegation explored the Arunachal assembly's operational structures and governance practices, aiming to improve public welfare systems back home. Their study tour included meetings with officials and a visit to Ziro Valley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 18:26 IST
Bridging State Borders: Jharkhand's Legislative Exploration in Arunachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from the Jharkhand assembly embarked on a fruitful exploration of legislative collaboration with their counterparts in Arunachal Pradesh. This visit underscores a growing trend of inter-state knowledge exchange aimed at improving governance and public welfare.

The delegation, representing Jharkhand's Committee on Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs, was led by Chairman Vikas Kumar Munda. They engaged in comprehensive discussions with Arunachal assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte, focusing on legislative procedures and governance practices.

The delegates toured key facilities, gaining valuable insights into administrative operations. This three-day study trip, which includes a visit to the picturesque Ziro Valley, is part of a broader effort to incorporate best practices into Jharkhand's public systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025