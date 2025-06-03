Iran Backs Lebanon's Push Against Israeli Occupation

Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, has expressed support for Lebanon's efforts to persuade Israel to cease its military presence in the region, proposing diplomatic measures to expel the occupiers. This visit marks Araghchi's first since the significant changes post-Israel-Hezbollah war.

The conflict earlier resulted in immense casualties, displacing over a million people and costing Lebanon USD 11 billion in reconstruction. Since then, Lebanon has seen a new leadership with Joseph Aoun as president and Nawaf Salam as prime minister, both emphasizing state control over weapon usage.

Recent developments also saw Syrian President Bashar Assad's government being ousted. Despite these geopolitical shifts, Iran remains committed to supporting Lebanon through potential reconstruction projects and fostering mutual respect between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)