Left Menu

Trump's Greenland Remark: New Course in U.S.-Danish Relations

U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew threats of imposing tariffs to seize Greenland, indicating a deal was near. This change eased financial markets and rattled NATO allies. Trump tasked key figures for further negotiation, distancing from using force. The market responded with a rally after earlier declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 01:46 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 01:46 IST
Trump's Greenland Remark: New Course in U.S.-Danish Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has unexpectedly reversed his stance on imposing tariffs aimed at acquiring Greenland, cooling tensions that had threatened to severely impact transatlantic relations.

On his platform Truth Social, Trump announced a framework for an agreement concerning Greenland and the Arctic, halting scheduled tariffs. His decision comes after his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he reassured NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and financial markets.

Assigning Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to continue talks, Trump confirmed their progress. His assurance against using force quelled the market's volatility, leading to a notable rally in the S&P 500 index.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

 Global
2
MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

 Global
3
Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

 Global
4
Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026