Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Heinous Crime Against Minor

A court in India sentenced Chandrabali Panika to 20 years in prison for raping a minor and forcing her to abort her pregnancy. He was fined Rs 20,000, with Rs 15,000 to be paid to the victim. The crimes occurred over three years under false promises of marriage.

  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing case, a local court handed Chandrabali Panika a 20-year prison term for raping a minor repeatedly and coercing her into having an abortion. He also faces a fine, with compensation directed to the victim.

The Additional District Judge, acting under the POCSO Act, found Panika guilty and underscored the gravity of his actions. The verdict comes three years after the young victim was exploited under the pretense of marriage.

Officials stated that when the victim became pregnant, Panika resorted to forcing an abortion, worsening her physical condition. The prosecution hailed the verdict as a step toward justice.

