Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Heinous Crime Against Minor

In a harrowing case, a local court handed Chandrabali Panika a 20-year prison term for raping a minor repeatedly and coercing her into having an abortion. He also faces a fine, with compensation directed to the victim.

The Additional District Judge, acting under the POCSO Act, found Panika guilty and underscored the gravity of his actions. The verdict comes three years after the young victim was exploited under the pretense of marriage.

Officials stated that when the victim became pregnant, Panika resorted to forcing an abortion, worsening her physical condition. The prosecution hailed the verdict as a step toward justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)