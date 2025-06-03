Delhi Assembly Embraces Digital Transformation for Paperless Governance

The Delhi Assembly is nearing the completion of a state-of-the-art digital conference and networking system under the Nation e Vidhan Application (NeVA). Speaker Vijender Gupta conducted an on-site inspection to assess the progress of this technological upgrade, aimed at improving legislative efficiency and transparency.

Officials emphasized the Assembly Secretariat's dedication to integrating modern technology, making legislative processes more citizen-friendly. Features of the new system include smart delegate units, automated audiovisual systems, and RFID technology, all geared towards a paperless environment.

The initiative is set to be operational before the forthcoming Monsoon session, marking a significant step towards modernizing Assembly operations with robust, secure networking and real-time access to documents for all members.