Aakash Educational Services Challenges Byju's Petition Amidst Governance Tussle

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) has taken a legal stand against Byju's, seeking the dismissal of a petition filed by the edtech firm in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The application characterizes the petition as 'vexatious litigation' and calls for its dismissal on legal grounds.

AESL's application stresses the importance of involving consultancy firm Ernst & Young (E&Y) and its partner Ajay Shah in the proceedings. It accuses them of playing a vital role in past strategic decisions and has called for their inclusion as respondents.

The case underscores wider issues of mismanagement and corporate governance in the wake of Byju's failed acquisition of AESL, with broader implications for company law and the handling of insolvency proceedings in India.