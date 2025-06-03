Libya's Divided Development: Budget in Question

Libya's eastern parliament approved a budget on Tuesday for its development and reconstruction fund. Despite this approval, uncertainty looms over whether the budgeted money will be realized due to ongoing national divisions.

The approved budget totals 69 billion Libyan dinars, equivalent to approximately $12.71 billion, and is to be allocated over three years. It will be managed under the supervision of the parliament, according to lawmaker Tarek Jroushi.

Compounding issues is whether the Central Bank of Libya, based in Tripoli, will release the funds. This situation underlines significant political and financial challenges, with the eastern fund led by Belgasem Haftar and the Tripoli-based government operating independently.

