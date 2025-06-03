Left Menu

Libya's Divided Development: Budget in Question

Libya's eastern parliament approved a 69 billion Libyan dinar budget for its development and reconstruction fund, to be spent over three years. The fund's future is uncertain, as it awaits possible funding from Tripoli's Central Bank. This fund is influenced by political divisions in Libya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Benghazi | Updated: 03-06-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:07 IST
Libya's Divided Development: Budget in Question
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Libya

Libya's eastern parliament approved a budget on Tuesday for its development and reconstruction fund. Despite this approval, uncertainty looms over whether the budgeted money will be realized due to ongoing national divisions.

The approved budget totals 69 billion Libyan dinars, equivalent to approximately $12.71 billion, and is to be allocated over three years. It will be managed under the supervision of the parliament, according to lawmaker Tarek Jroushi.

Compounding issues is whether the Central Bank of Libya, based in Tripoli, will release the funds. This situation underlines significant political and financial challenges, with the eastern fund led by Belgasem Haftar and the Tripoli-based government operating independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025