Justice Rally: The Fight for Truth in Vimal Negi's Death Investigation

The Vimal Negi Jan Jaatiya Nyaya Manch, a forum representing the tribal people of Kinnaur, has accused authorities of attempting to derail the investigation into the death of HPPCL chief engineer Vimal Negi. In a press conference, they questioned the government's handling of the case, raising concerns about potential biases.

Negi's wife approached the High Court for a CBI probe after it seemed the government was reluctant to take such action. The Manch's leaders, including Bhagat Singh Negi and Rajinder Singh, expressed doubts over the alleged suicide of Negi, suggesting it may have been a planned murder. They highlighted the credibility of a fact-finding report by Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Sharma, yet criticized the actions of Shimla's Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Gandhi.

Despite missing details like a full report for Negi's family or the retrieval of his belongings, the Manch emphasized allegations of harassment by superiors and procedural mishandlings, including evidence tampering as reasons for their insistence on a transparent CBI investigation. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla remarked on the importance of allowing central agencies to work independently without the state's interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)