Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Eases Labour Laws, Honors Tribal Hero

The Madhya Pradesh government, in a significant move to ease the operational burden on small and medium enterprises, approved amendments on Tuesday to simplify three labour laws. The decision, aimed at reducing compliance demands, was taken at a state cabinet meeting held in Pachmarhi.

The cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, not only focused on legislative amendments but also moved to honor tribal hero Raja Bhabhut Singh by renaming the Pachmarhi Sanctuary. This recognition acknowledges Singh's efforts in safeguarding the Satpura Hill Range from colonial forces.

Significant amendments include raising the threshold for contract workers from 20 to 50 under existing acts. The government also expressed commitment to advancing agricultural technology through new partnerships and financial support for related projects.

