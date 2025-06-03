Blueprint Conflict: MP Ziaur Rahman Barq's Unauthorized House
Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq from Sambhal has submitted the blueprint of an allegedly unauthorized house to local authorities. Accused of constructing the house without a sanctioned plan, Barq seeks approval and offers to pay the necessary fees. Authorities are set to review the case.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq, representing Sambhal, has been embroiled in controversy over a house allegedly built without the required approvals. On Tuesday, Barq submitted the building's blueprint to local authorities, adding a new chapter to the ongoing saga.
Sambhal's Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dr. Vandana Mishra, informed PTI that the submitted map will undergo scrutiny before deciding on further actions. Barq has faced several warnings for allegedly bypassing the need for an approved building plan.
Barq's lawyer, Hilal Ahmad, appeared before the SDM recently, seeking an extension until June 3 to address the notices. Ahmad stressed the MP's willingness to comply by getting the blueprint sanctioned and settling any fines.
