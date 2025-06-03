Left Menu

Maharashtra ATS Busts Former SIMI Network

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) conducted searches in Thane, targeting former members of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). They seized 19 mobile phones and documents related to radicalization during the operation. Two cases have been registered, and suspects will be called for inquiry soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 23:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has intensified its crackdown on the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) by conducting extensive raids in Thane, as reported on Tuesday. The operation targeted residences in Borivali and Padgha, leading to the confiscation of incriminating material.

In collaboration with the Thane rural police, the ATS executed searches at the homes of 22 individuals, including former SIMI office-bearer Saquib Nachan. This resulted in the seizure of 19 mobile phones, which are now under cyber forensic examination to recover potentially deleted data.

Following the operation, the ATS registered two cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. The authorities are also scrutinizing the confiscated items and plan to summon certain suspects for further questioning in the days ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

