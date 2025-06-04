Bogus Call Centre Unmasked: The Fraudulent Scheme Behind Credit Card Scams
Mumbai police have dismantled a fraudulent call centre in Delhi, arresting 29-year-old Manjeet Kumar Mahavir Singh for using it to scam individuals by deceitfully obtaining and exploiting their credit card information. The operation was exposed after multiple victims, including a man defrauded of Rs 4.54 lakh, reported similar crimes.
The Mumbai police have successfully dismantled a fraudulent call centre operation based in Delhi, following an extensive investigation into credit card scams.
The breakthrough came after a victim, conned out of Rs 4.54 lakh, alerted the Sion police, prompting deeper inquiries into the scam.
The arrested mastermind, Manjeet Kumar Mahavir Singh, allegedly led a team of 11 in a deceptive scheme targeting credit card users nationwide.
