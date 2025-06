Tensions Escalate as Projectiles Cross Syrian-Israeli Border

The Israeli military reported that two projectiles from Syria landed in open areas within Israel's borders on Tuesday. While responsibility for these projectiles remains uncertain, the Israeli army reacted swiftly with artillery fire targeting southern Syria.

Syrian state media confirmed reports of an Israeli strike in the Daraa province. Despite Syria's recent diplomatic efforts to mitigate threats with neighbors, tensions with Israel persist, particularly as Israel maintains its focus on dismantling Syrian military assets.

Simultaneously, Israel intercepted a missile originating from Yemen, with no immediate comment from the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, who have declared their actions as support for Palestinians during the ongoing conflict in Gaza.