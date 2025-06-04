Fallen Legal Titan: Tom Girardi Sentenced for Embezzlement
Tom Girardi, a once-prominent lawyer, was sentenced to over seven years in prison for embezzling millions from his clients. Found guilty of wire fraud, he was also fined and ordered to pay restitution. Despite memory issues, the court ruled him competent for sentencing.
In a dramatic conclusion to a high-profile legal saga, disbarred celebrity lawyer Tom Girardi has been sentenced to seven years and three months in prison. The federal judge's ruling on Tuesday followed a jury's conviction in August that found Girardi guilty of embezzling millions from vulnerable clients.
US District Judge Josephine L Staton not only sentenced the 86-year-old but also ordered him to pay a $35,000 fine and $2.3 million in restitution. Girardi's once-celebrated career included landmark cases and appearances on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' but it all came crashing down due to his fraudulent activities.
Despite his diagnosis of Alzheimer's and his subsequent conservatorship, the court determined that he was competent to stand trial and receive his sentencing. Girardi's case highlights the fall from grace of a lawyer who once wielded significant influence in the legal world.
