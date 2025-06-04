Tensions Flare as Israel Strikes Syria's Daraa Province
Syria's foreign ministry condemned an Israeli military strike on Daraa, citing significant human and material losses. Israel launched the attack after reporting projectiles entering its territory. Syria labeled these reports as unverified. The incident highlights escalating tensions in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 04-06-2025 03:16 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 03:16 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Syria's foreign ministry has issued a strong condemnation following an Israeli airstrike on the province of Daraa, citing significant human and material losses as reported by the state news agency SANA on Wednesday.
The Israeli military conducted the strike in response to what it claimed were two projectiles crossing the border from Syria into Israel. However, the Syrian foreign ministry has described these claims as 'reports that have not been verified yet.'
This incident marks another chapter in the escalating tensions in the region, with both sides pointing fingers amidst rising hostilities.
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- Israel
- Daraa
- strike
- foreign ministry
- SANA
- projectiles
- unverified
- condemned
- tensions
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Foreign Ministry Transitions: A Diplomatic Shift in Bangladesh
Tragedy in Mehsana: Three Labourers Killed in Wall Collapse
Firstsource and Sanas: Revolutionizing Global Communication with AI
Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah: A Leader's Resilience Amid Health Concerns
Tensions Soar as Israel Strikes Yemen's Sanaa Airport Again