Tensions Flare as Israel Strikes Syria's Daraa Province

Syria's foreign ministry condemned an Israeli military strike on Daraa, citing significant human and material losses. Israel launched the attack after reporting projectiles entering its territory. Syria labeled these reports as unverified. The incident highlights escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 04-06-2025 03:16 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 03:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Syria's foreign ministry has issued a strong condemnation following an Israeli airstrike on the province of Daraa, citing significant human and material losses as reported by the state news agency SANA on Wednesday.

The Israeli military conducted the strike in response to what it claimed were two projectiles crossing the border from Syria into Israel. However, the Syrian foreign ministry has described these claims as 'reports that have not been verified yet.'

This incident marks another chapter in the escalating tensions in the region, with both sides pointing fingers amidst rising hostilities.

