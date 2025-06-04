Strategic Silence: South Korea's Tactical Approach to U.S. Trade Talks

South Korea's newly elected President Lee Jae-myung is adopting a cautious strategy in handling trade negotiations with the United States. Sources indicate Lee will study Japan and China's actions to build leverage before proceeding. The administration's focus is on avoiding hasty deals that could undermine South Korea's strategic economic interests.

Trade negotiations are crucial for South Korea, as its export-driven economy hinges on sectors like technology and shipbuilding. The past leadership vacuum and political polarization have presented challenges, but President Lee is expected to navigate these with a calculated "wait-and-see" approach, observing international dynamics before committing to terms.

Even amid pressure from the Trump administration, South Korea could benefit from prolonging discussions to align advantageous terms with Washington's changing policies. The decisions made in these talks are poised to have lasting effects on South Korea's involvement in global trade and its diplomatic relationships with major powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)