North Korea's Choe Hyun Class Destroyer Stands Tall Again

In a significant development, North Korea has returned its Choe Hyun Class destroyer to an upright position following a failed launch that tarnished national pride. The launch, overseen by Leader Kim Jong Un, resulted in the partial capsizing of the 5,000-tonne vessel, prompting drive for accountability and restitution.

According to the 38 North programme, new commercial satellite imagery captured on June 2 shows the destroyer standing upright for the first time since the May 21 accident. In response, Kim Jong Un, emphasizing the nation's dignity, mandated the restoration of the ship ahead of an upcoming ruling party meeting, and several officials have been detained following the incident.

Efforts to rectify the mishap have been noted, with workers leveraging manual methods such as tethers and possibly barrage balloons to right the vessel. Despite these efforts, significant challenges remain due to Chongjin shipyard's limited capabilities, notably lacking the necessary infrastructure to repair the damaged sonar section of the state-of-the-art warship.

(With inputs from agencies.)