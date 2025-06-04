Left Menu

North Korea's Choe Hyun Class Destroyer Stands Tall Again

North Korea has managed to set upright its Choe Hyun Class destroyer after it partially capsized during a failed launching ceremony. Under Kim Jong Un's orders, officials have been detained for the mishap, while workers have employed various techniques to restore the warship to its original state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-06-2025 08:24 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 08:24 IST
North Korea's Choe Hyun Class Destroyer Stands Tall Again
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant development, North Korea has returned its Choe Hyun Class destroyer to an upright position following a failed launch that tarnished national pride. The launch, overseen by Leader Kim Jong Un, resulted in the partial capsizing of the 5,000-tonne vessel, prompting drive for accountability and restitution.

According to the 38 North programme, new commercial satellite imagery captured on June 2 shows the destroyer standing upright for the first time since the May 21 accident. In response, Kim Jong Un, emphasizing the nation's dignity, mandated the restoration of the ship ahead of an upcoming ruling party meeting, and several officials have been detained following the incident.

Efforts to rectify the mishap have been noted, with workers leveraging manual methods such as tethers and possibly barrage balloons to right the vessel. Despite these efforts, significant challenges remain due to Chongjin shipyard's limited capabilities, notably lacking the necessary infrastructure to repair the damaged sonar section of the state-of-the-art warship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025