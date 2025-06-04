Tragic Murder of Dalit Youth Sparks Investigation
A 22-year-old Dalit youth named Sagar Kori was found murdered with his throat slit in a village. His body was discovered inside a cattle shed near his home after he went missing Tuesday night. Police have sent the body for postmortem and are investigating the crime.
A shocking murder has unfolded in a local village where a 22-year-old Dalit youth, Sagar Kori, was found dead with his throat slit, police report.
Kori, a resident of Pure Ram Chauhan ka Purwa, was discovered inside a cattle shed near his home after disappearing Tuesday night. His body surfaced early Wednesday.
The local police, led by Sangrampur Station House Officer Brijesh Singh, have dispatched the body for postmortem and are actively probing the motive and potential suspects in this alarming case.
