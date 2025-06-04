Xi and Lukashenko: Strengthening All-Weather Ties

In a bid to strengthen ties, Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to Beijing. The meeting underscores the commitment of these 'all-weather' partners to deepening their strategic relationship.

This trip marks Lukashenko's first visit to Beijing since his controversial victory in January, which prolonged his 31-year rule over Belarus, further solidifying his leadership in the former Soviet nation.

Both leaders focused on enhancing cooperation across various sectors, reflecting a shared interest in bolstering their diplomatic and economic connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)