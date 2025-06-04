Xi and Lukashenko: Strengthening All-Weather Ties
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Beijing to deepen strategic relations. This visit marked Lukashenko's first trip to Beijing since his controversial re-election in January, extending his long presidency of Belarus. Both leaders aim to enhance cooperation between their nations.
In a bid to strengthen ties, Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to Beijing. The meeting underscores the commitment of these 'all-weather' partners to deepening their strategic relationship.
This trip marks Lukashenko's first visit to Beijing since his controversial victory in January, which prolonged his 31-year rule over Belarus, further solidifying his leadership in the former Soviet nation.
Both leaders focused on enhancing cooperation across various sectors, reflecting a shared interest in bolstering their diplomatic and economic connections.
