India Fortifies Global Disaster Resilience Partnerships

In a significant move reinforcing global disaster resilience, PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to India's Prime Minister, underscored India's dedication at the 8th Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction held in Geneva.

Mishra engaged in constructive dialogues with Stine Renate Haheim, Norway's Deputy Minister for International Development, placing a spotlight on the critical necessity of international collaboration towards minimizing disaster risks worldwide.

His participation in the event's opening ceremony highlighted India's commitment to disaster preparedness, emphasizing strategies to build resilience and ensure robust partnerships for a secure future.

