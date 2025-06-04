India Fortifies Global Disaster Resilience Partnerships
PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to India's Prime Minister, affirmed India's commitment to global disaster resilience at the 8th Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in Geneva, engaging in discussions with Norway's Deputy Minister for International Development. He stressed the importance of international cooperation and India's proactive approach to disaster preparedness.
In a significant move reinforcing global disaster resilience, PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to India's Prime Minister, underscored India's dedication at the 8th Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction held in Geneva.
Mishra engaged in constructive dialogues with Stine Renate Haheim, Norway's Deputy Minister for International Development, placing a spotlight on the critical necessity of international collaboration towards minimizing disaster risks worldwide.
His participation in the event's opening ceremony highlighted India's commitment to disaster preparedness, emphasizing strategies to build resilience and ensure robust partnerships for a secure future.
