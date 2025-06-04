Firebombing Attack Sparks Boulder Vigil: A Community's Strength in the Face of Hate

The Boulder community is mourning as it prepares for a vigil following a shocking firebombing attack that injured 12 people demonstrating for the release of Israeli hostages. The vigil, scheduled for Wednesday, aims to support those affected by the violent incident.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, who allegedly threw two Molotov cocktails while shouting 'Free Palestine,' planned the attack a year in advance. The Egyptian national, living illegally in the US, now faces both federal hate crime charges and state attempted murder charges.

The attack occurred against the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, which has exacerbated global tensions and incited antisemitic violence in the US. Six of the victims, aged 52 to 88, remain hospitalized, with community support growing amid this tragic event.

