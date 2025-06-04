Thailand's Strategic Jet Upgrade: A Closer Look
Thailand is set to purchase four Gripen 39 fighter jets from Sweden's SAAB to replace its older American aircraft fleet. Currently, Thailand operates 11 such jets and multiple U.S.-made F-16s and F-5s. With a budget of 19.5 billion baht, a contract is expected in August.
The Royal Thai Air Force is moving forward with plans to procure four Gripen 39 fighter jets from Sweden-based defense company SAAB, as part of a broader initiative to update its aging aerial fleet.
With a procurement budget set at 19.5 billion baht, equivalent to $595.97 million, this marks a significant investment in modernizing Thailand's military capabilities, particularly targeting the replacement of some of its older U.S.-made jets.
The contract is anticipated to be finalized by August, which will see Thailand expand its current lineup of 11 Gripen fighters, alongside a range of F-16 and F-5 aircraft that have been operational since the late 1980s.
