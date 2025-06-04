Thailand's Strategic Jet Upgrade: A Closer Look

The Royal Thai Air Force is moving forward with plans to procure four Gripen 39 fighter jets from Sweden-based defense company SAAB, as part of a broader initiative to update its aging aerial fleet.

With a procurement budget set at 19.5 billion baht, equivalent to $595.97 million, this marks a significant investment in modernizing Thailand's military capabilities, particularly targeting the replacement of some of its older U.S.-made jets.

The contract is anticipated to be finalized by August, which will see Thailand expand its current lineup of 11 Gripen fighters, alongside a range of F-16 and F-5 aircraft that have been operational since the late 1980s.

