Kremlin Awaits Readiness for Next Peace Talks

The Kremlin announced that the next direct peace talks with Ukraine will occur when both parties are ready. The review of exchanged draft memoranda will take some time, and dates will be set upon readiness, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The Kremlin declared on Wednesday that direct peace negotiations with Ukraine will proceed once both parties reach a stage of readiness to continue talks.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked that the examination of exchanged draft memoranda necessitates some time for thorough review.

Only when both countries show preparedness will they settle on the timing for the subsequent negotiations, Peskov added.

