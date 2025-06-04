Kremlin Awaits Readiness for Next Peace Talks
The Kremlin announced that the next direct peace talks with Ukraine will occur when both parties are ready. The review of exchanged draft memoranda will take some time, and dates will be set upon readiness, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
