Jewish Leaders Demand Urgent Security Boost Amid Rising Attacks

Jewish leaders in the US are calling for heightened security measures following recent attacks in Boulder and Washington, DC. They urge Congress to increase funding for protective measures at Jewish institutions as fears rise amid escalating antisemitic violence.

In response to escalating antisemitic violence, Jewish leaders across the United States are amplifying calls for enhanced security measures. Recent assaults in Boulder, Colorado, and Washington, DC, have intensified concerns, catalyzing demands for more government funding and support to safeguard Jewish institutions and communities.

The incidents include an attack in Boulder that injured a dozen during a demonstration, and the fatal shooting of two Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington. This urgent appeal for safety has led 43 Jewish organizations to request Congress to boost the Nonprofit Security Grant Programme funds to $1 billion. Enhancing partnerships with local law enforcement has also been emphasized as critical.

Jewish community leaders highlight the need for resilience and call for strengthening alliances with government and philanthropic groups to combat threats. They urge for decisive actions and increased support to ensure the safety of schools, synagogues, and other communal spaces amid fears of potential widespread violence.

