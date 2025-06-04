Western Cape Flags Urgent Water Security, Equity at Global Sustainability Forum

The pressing link between water security and food production amid climate change took center stage at the Hamburg Sustainability Conference, where Western Cape MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, voiced critical concerns from South Africa’s water-stressed region.

Participating in a high-level panel on food security and water management, MEC Bredell painted a sobering picture of the Western Cape’s growing vulnerability. As the province grows hotter and drier, climate-induced challenges such as prolonged droughts, increased wildfires, and unpredictable flooding are straining its fragile resource base.

“Water security is not just a technical issue—it’s deeply socio-economic,” Bredell told global delegates. “We’re grappling with the complex interplay of poverty, inequality, rapid population growth, and insufficient infrastructure—all while our natural water sources decline in reliability.”

A Region on the Brink

The Western Cape, already one of South Africa’s most water-scarce regions, is at the forefront of national climate impacts. Bredell emphasized the urgent need for sustainable infrastructure, pointing to water and wastewater systems that are under severe financial and operational stress.

According to provincial data, 30% of all water in the Western Cape is “non-revenue” water—either lost to leaks or unbilled usage. This is far above optimal global benchmarks. The province recovers revenue on just 70.4% of water supplied, impacting municipal budgets and service delivery.

Balancing Dignity and Affordability

Bredell highlighted a nuanced policy dilemma: South Africa’s social safety net, known as the “dignity basket”, includes basic allocations of free water, electricity, and municipal services to indigent households. But with a growing number of beneficiaries, this system is increasingly straining municipal finances.

“Our research shows that the legally prescribed allocation of 6 kilolitres per household per month is inadequate. We believe a more humane standard is 15 kilolitres, especially in hot, dry climates like ours,” he said. “But the question is: who pays for this increased allocation?”

He noted that ratepayers in more affluent communities are being asked to cross-subsidize an expanding group of vulnerable households, putting pressure on local budgets and sparking debates about fiscal equity and sustainability.

Limited Storage, New Strategies

With few options left for traditional bulk water storage infrastructure due to environmental and geographical constraints, the province is turning to a multipronged approach to future water security:

Improved water demand management to reduce per capita consumption (currently 216 liters/day vs. 173 liter global average).

Greater investment in groundwater extraction, aquifer recharge, and stormwater harvesting.

Scaling water reuse programs and treated wastewater systems.

Exploring desalination projects, particularly in coastal regions.

“Desalination and reuse are no longer futuristic ideas. They’re essential to our resilience strategy,” Bredell affirmed.

Investing in Resilience

The Western Cape Government is set to invest R32 million in the 2025/26 fiscal year toward water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades. These funds will support municipalities across the province to meet growing demand, prevent system losses, and adapt to climate extremes.

The Hamburg Sustainability Conference (June 2–3, 2025) brought together global leaders from government, business, civil society, and academia to find common ground and shared solutions for advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Bredell’s participation ensured that the Western Cape’s voice was present at the global sustainability table, contributing to dialogue on how developing regions can safeguard their people while adapting to a warmer, drier, and more unequal world.

“We cannot achieve food security without water security, and we cannot deliver water security without honest, inclusive governance,” Bredell concluded. “Our path forward must combine equity, innovation, and climate-smart leadership.”