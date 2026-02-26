Aiden Markram's Stellar Innings in South Africa's Commanding Performance

In a dominant display of skill, South African batsman Aiden Markram remained unbeaten at 82, leading his team's charge against the West Indies.

The innings, played at a brisk pace, saw opening partner Quinton de Kock contribute a solid 47 before falling to Roston Chase's delivery, caught by Jason Holder.

With a current score of 177 for 1 after 16.1 overs, South Africa seems poised for a promising finish, showcasing strategic gameplay against the West Indies bowlers.

