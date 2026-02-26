Aiden Markram's Stellar Innings in South Africa's Commanding Performance
South Africa showcased a solid start with Aiden Markram's remarkable unbeaten 82 paired with Quinton de Kock's 47, achieving 177 for 1 in 16.1 overs against the West Indies. The innings highlighted strategic play by the South African batsmen, setting a strong foundation for their innings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:51 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dominant display of skill, South African batsman Aiden Markram remained unbeaten at 82, leading his team's charge against the West Indies.
The innings, played at a brisk pace, saw opening partner Quinton de Kock contribute a solid 47 before falling to Roston Chase's delivery, caught by Jason Holder.
With a current score of 177 for 1 after 16.1 overs, South Africa seems poised for a promising finish, showcasing strategic gameplay against the West Indies bowlers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aiden Markram
- South Africa
- innings
- West Indies
- quinton de kock
- cricket
- match
- runs
- wickets
- bowling
ALSO READ
Premier League's Unmatched Rise in TV Revenue Dominates Europe
South Africa hammer West Indies by nine wickets in T20 World Cup match in Ahmedabad.
India Triumphs at Deaf Cricket Asia Cup
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 61 runs in Super Eights match to take big step towards T20 World Cup semifinals. Lanka knocked out.
Cricketers Seek Divine Blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple