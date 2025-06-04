Left Menu

Census 2027: Inclusive National Count With Caste Enumeration

The Home Ministry has announced the upcoming Population Census-2027, set to include caste enumeration. The census will occur in two phases, with reference dates in October 2026 for snow-bound areas and March 2027 for the rest of India. This follows a postponed 2021 Census.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:54 IST
Census 2027: Inclusive National Count With Caste Enumeration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Home Ministry has revealed plans for the Population Census-2027, integrating caste enumeration in its processes. The census will be conducted in two phases. For snow-bound regions like Ladakh, the reference date is set for October 1, 2026, while March 1, 2027, marks the date for the rest of the country.

According to the statement, the notification of intent for the census will be published in the official gazette by June 16, 2025, in compliance with Section 3 of the Census Act, 1948. The Census of India operations is governed by the Census Act, 1948, and Census Rules, 1990.

The 2027 Census comes after the postponement of Census 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially planned for 2020-2021, the census preparation was halted by the pandemic outbreak, prompting the government to reschedule and include a caste enumeration component.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025