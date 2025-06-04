Census 2027: Inclusive National Count With Caste Enumeration

The Home Ministry has revealed plans for the Population Census-2027, integrating caste enumeration in its processes. The census will be conducted in two phases. For snow-bound regions like Ladakh, the reference date is set for October 1, 2026, while March 1, 2027, marks the date for the rest of the country.

According to the statement, the notification of intent for the census will be published in the official gazette by June 16, 2025, in compliance with Section 3 of the Census Act, 1948. The Census of India operations is governed by the Census Act, 1948, and Census Rules, 1990.

The 2027 Census comes after the postponement of Census 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially planned for 2020-2021, the census preparation was halted by the pandemic outbreak, prompting the government to reschedule and include a caste enumeration component.

(With inputs from agencies.)