Left Menu

Georgia Closes NATO and EU Information Centre amid Eroding Western Ties

Georgia's government plans to close its NATO and EU Information Centre as relations with Western institutions deteriorate. The centre, integrated into Tbilisi's Foreign Ministry, will see staff reductions. The decision coincides with halted EU accession talks and heightened Russian influence under de facto leader Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:10 IST
Georgia Closes NATO and EU Information Centre amid Eroding Western Ties

The Georgian government is set to shutter its information centre on NATO and the EU, signaling strained ties with the West, as reported by Georgian media. The foreign ministry confirmed the decision to merge the centre into its structure, indicating staff cuts amid the move.

Since its inception in 2005 in Tbilisi's Freedom Square, the centre has played a vital role in promoting Georgia's integration into European and Euro-Atlantic institutions. However, Georgia's ruling party, led by Bidzina Ivanishvili, has recently paused EU accession talks, citing national interests and the need for peace with Russia.

The halt in accession talks was also influenced by Brussels' criticisms of internal policies perceived as aligned with Russian interests. While Georgia maintains its long-term objective of joining the EU and NATO, concerns over democracy and external influence persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025