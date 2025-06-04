Georgia Closes NATO and EU Information Centre amid Eroding Western Ties

The Georgian government is set to shutter its information centre on NATO and the EU, signaling strained ties with the West, as reported by Georgian media. The foreign ministry confirmed the decision to merge the centre into its structure, indicating staff cuts amid the move.

Since its inception in 2005 in Tbilisi's Freedom Square, the centre has played a vital role in promoting Georgia's integration into European and Euro-Atlantic institutions. However, Georgia's ruling party, led by Bidzina Ivanishvili, has recently paused EU accession talks, citing national interests and the need for peace with Russia.

The halt in accession talks was also influenced by Brussels' criticisms of internal policies perceived as aligned with Russian interests. While Georgia maintains its long-term objective of joining the EU and NATO, concerns over democracy and external influence persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)