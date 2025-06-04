Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over US Journalist's OCI Card Cancellation

The Indian government has revoked the OCI card of US-based journalist Raphael Satter, accusing him of maligning Indian institutions via unauthorized journalistic activities. The Ministry of Home Affairs claims he violated visa conditions, sparking a legal battle as Satter contests the decision in the Delhi High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is standing by its decision to revoke the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card of Raphael Satter, a US-based journalist accused of tainting India's image globally through his work.

The Ministry of Home Affairs argued Satter flouted government notifications by engaging in journalism without seeking requisite permissions, prompting a discreet lookout circular against him.

Satter challenges the revocation in Delhi High Court, arguing his visits were family-related, while the ministry maintains the decision and the revocation order will be upheld.

(With inputs from agencies.)

