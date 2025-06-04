Goa Land Scam: Mastermind Behind Multi-Crore Fraud Arrested

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has apprehended Rohan Harmalkar, the alleged mastermind behind a massive multi-crore land scam in Goa. The arrest took place on Tuesday night, based on allegations of financial misdeeds.

Harmalkar, who unsuccessfully ran for the Cumbharjua seat in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, was detained under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Following his arrest, he was placed in 14-day custody by a special court in Panaji.

The ED's investigation, initiated after intelligence inputs and financial examination conducted in April, revealed Harmalkar's central role in a scheme to illegally acquire land using fraudulent documents, impersonation, and revenue record manipulation, affecting rightful owners in prime locations like Anjuna and Arpora.