Tensions Persist as Pakistan Calls for Dialogue with India

In a recent announcement, Pakistan has signaled its willingness to engage in talks with India, though Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar emphasized they are 'ready but not desperate' for dialogue.

The call for discussions comes after the two nations experienced some of their most severe military confrontations in decades last month, a situation defused by a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

While Pakistan desires comprehensive dialogue on issues such as water rights, India is focused solely on terrorism, a point of contention between the two countries. The Indus Waters Treaty also remains a contentious issue after its suspension by India.

(With inputs from agencies.)